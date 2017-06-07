Utah Woman Accused Of Asking Inmate To Kill Her Hit Man

Charging documents state a Utah woman who is already facing charges of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband now faces additional charges for asking a fellow inmate to kill the hit man.

Linda Tracy Gillman is charged with two counts of first-degree felony criminal solicitation for the first case. But the 69-year-old is now accused of trying to persuade a fellow jail inmate to kill the hit man she tried to hire, who is a primary witness against her.

Gillman is charged with one count of third-degree attempted obstructing justice for the acquisition that she asked the inmate to kill the witness.

The inmate told police that Gillman said if the witness somehow ended up "dead or disappearing," she could walk out of jail a free woman.