Utah Town Worries Canyon Guests Will Degrade Drinking Water

A Utah town's leaders are hoping they can limit the number of people hiking to a nearby scenic canyon.

Kanarraville leaders fear recreational traffic will degrade the town's drinking water.

There are no restrooms or rules against pets and horses in the Kanarra Creek Canyon. The town's drinking water comes from a spring near the falls and is piped to tanks at the canyon's mouth.

The town seeks a leasing deal with the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration enabling officials to limit visitors.

Town Manager David Ence anticipates limiting access to 20 hikers a day. That's on par with some of Utah's coveted hikes; yet is far less than the 300 who have been visiting on a typical weekend day.