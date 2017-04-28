Utah Sees Mixed Results In Latest Air Quality Report

Listen to the full story here.

According to the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report card, air quality in Utah is generally getting better. However, the state still experiences high particulate and ozone pollution.

Michael Siler of the American Lung Association of the Southwest said that regulations designed to improve air quality are showing results and that some people are more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution.

“It’s critical that we keep the Clean Air Act in place as a guideline for our country, as a guideline for states,” Siler said. “It’s critical that states follow the Clean Air Act in as much as they can as required by the Clean Air Act. Most vulnerable are children and teenagers and then, on top of that, folks over the age of 65 and people who work and recreate outside.”

Particles from forest fires, power plants, and diesel engines can settle in the lungs, leading to ailments such as asthma.

The Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem area was listed in the report as the seventh worst metropolitan area for short-term particle pollution. The same area came in 20th for worst ozone pollution.