Utah School Website Taken Over By Lingerie, Hotel Booking

A Utah high school has a new website after its former site was held for ransom.

The new owners of Tooele High School's website asked the district for $9,800 to buy back the domain.

The school's former website began redirecting visitors to a photo gallery of women in lingerie and a hotel booking site after the web address expired. District spokeswoman Marie Denson says the domain was purchased legally.

The district decided to make a new domain instead of paying the money. Denson says it has started an information campaign so parents can steer clear of the former site.