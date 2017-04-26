Utah Restaurants, Bars Must Hang Sign Affirming Intentions

A new law requires bar and restaurant owners in Utah to hang a sign by their door disclosing the business' serving intentions.

Reports say starting on May 9 it will be illegal in the state to be a restaurant but not have a sign saying, "This premise is licensed as a restaurant. Not a bar."

It will be illegal for bars to not have a sign saying, "''This premise is licensed as a bar. Not a restaurant."

A state official says the signs must be placed in a "conspicuous location" near the business' entrance.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control approved the signs Tuesday. The signage is part of a massive liquor-reform bill passed and signed in March. The law also allows patrons to order alcoholic drinks an hour earlier, at 10:30 a.m., on weekends, state and federal holidays and at private events.