Utah Public Safety Officer Charged With DUI, Misdemeanors

A Utah Bureau of Investigation officer has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

He is accused of driving drunk in his unmarked patrol car while heading to a training session.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Jason James Whitehead following the incident.

He has also been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one count of having an open container in a vehicle.

All his charges are misdemeanors, including driving under the influence.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper originally pulled Whitehead over, but the trooper called in Garfield County to avoid a conflict of interest.

Whitehead's attorneys have entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 17.