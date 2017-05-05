Utah Officials Launch Opioid Abuse Task Force

Utah officials have announced the launch of a new task force aimed at addressing opioid abuse in a state that has one of the highest rates of opioid-related deaths in the country.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said Friday that the task force is meant to bring together all agencies working to combat this "opioid crisis," so that the effort is better coordinated.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Brian Besser says the task force is expected to focus on coordinating law enforcement operations, increasing awareness of the opioid problem throughout the state and educating the community so they can help fight the abuse.

Earlier this year, Utah health officials said the state ranks in the top ten in the country for drug overdose deaths, with six state residents dying each week from opioid overdoses.