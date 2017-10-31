Utah Librarian Spotted Man Sought In 2 Deaths In Utah And Colorado

Police say an alert librarian called Salt Lake City police after spotting a man sought in the carjacking death of a University of Utah student and a homicide in Colorado.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain surrendered quietly after the librarian called security guards.

University of Utah police chief Dale Brophy says Boutain was being questioned Tuesday.

Police from Colorado were flying in to question him in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday in a trailer in Golden.

Police believe Boutain had been driving the man's pickup truck, which remains missing.

Brown says police are still investigating how Boutain evaded a manhunt that started after 23-year-old Chinese student ChenWei Guo was found shot to death Monday evening in his car in a canyon near campus.

Police say Boutain had been camping in the foothills with his wife for at least a few days.

A friend of ChenWei Guo, the studetn killed in the attempted carjacking, says the man was a smart, bright and caring person who loved to tell jokes.

Rachel Tam of Pleasant Grove, Utah, said Tuesday that Guo was a member of the LDS church and served as a missionary in Provo. She says Gao would speak in a moving and powerful way about his beliefs.

She says he was also dedicated computer science student.