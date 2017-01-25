Utah Lawmakers Deal With Poor Air Quality Inside and Outside Of the State Capitol

Several air quality initiatives are being introduced at this year’s legislative session. Current air quality conditions along the Wasatch Front are a constant reminder to those working at the Utah State Capitol that inversions are a reality.

Democrat Rep. Patrice Arent of Millcreek said air quality is an issue for both sides of the political aisle. During the interim sessions, she and other legislators how are members of a bi-partisan clean air caucus met with advocates and experts from Logan to St. George. Lawmakers spent time educating themselves on health, environmental and economic issues that happen when winter air becomes trapped, causing an inversion.

“There are businesses that won’t come here,” Arent said. “There are employees that either won’t move here or leave because of air quality. There are tourists who don’t want to come in because of the inversions. We’ve had wonderful support from legislators throughout the state, and that’s really how we’ve worked together, is to bring people in and not have it be a partisan issue.”

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality reports motor vehicles are responsible for nearly 50% of Utah’s air pollutants. To lessen the impact of diesel vehicles in regions that don’t meet the environmental protection agency’s standards, Arent is sponsoring House Bill 134.

“In our counties that are non-attainment that are doing emissions testing, you probably take your car to be tested,” she said. “We aren’t testing the diesel vehicles in all of those counties, and those are sometimes the most polluting vehicles. That’s what this bill says is if your county is already doing emissions testing we need to also test the light, medium duty diesel vehicles.”

Layton Republican Rep. Steve Handy is a member of the clean air caucus. He also serves on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment committee. Handy believes lawmakers and the public need to work together to improve air quality.

“Let’s all do our part,” Handy said. “The UCAIR (Utah Clean Air) organization is marvelous. Each one can do something. Stop your idling. Reduce the number of trips. Pay attention to the freeway signs on these bad quality days. Everyone has to do something. Move to mass transit, even though it’s less convenient.”

Handy will be running two pieces of air quality legislation this session.