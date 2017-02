University of Utah Law Professor RonNell Andersen Jones, who clerked for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, has been following the nomination process to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

In a statement released following the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U-S Supreme Court, Utah Senator Mike Lee says he believes Judge Gorsuch is a good pick for the Supreme Court. Lee had been mentioned as a possible nominee. Now he says he will do everything he can to make sure Gorsuch is confirmed by the Senate.