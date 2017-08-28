Utah Groups Helping In Texas After Hurricane Harvey

A top Utah search-and-rescue crew is among the groups helping Texas communities hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

The 11-vehicle convoy carrying 46 disaster-trained members was sent to Houston on Sunday to help emergency responders overwhelmed with calls for help as floodwaters rise up to 17 feet (5 meters).

Unified Fire Authority Captain Bryan Case says the team brought four boats, rescue dogs and other equipment to help people trapped as floodwaters turn streets into rivers and destroy homes.

The Utah Red Cross has also sent vehicles and volunteers, and three trucks brought drinking water and other emergency supplies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.