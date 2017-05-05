Utah County Treasurer Pleads Guilty To Stealing Public Funds

A former county treasurer in Utah has pleaded guilty to transferring thousands of dollars of county funds into her personal accounts.

Four felony counts of third-degree misusing public money have landed 53-year-old Georgia Baca in jail for 30 days as part of a 36-month probation sentence.

Baca had been the Kane County Treasurer when, between March 2014 and January 2016, she made 45 transfers of county money into four different personal accounts.

Baca stole about $33,600. She has been ordered by the court to pay $35,613 back to the county.

The money came from two bank accounts used for county property taxes and the county justice court.