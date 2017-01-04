Utah Avalanche Center Issues Avalanche Warming

The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a backcountry avalanche warning in effect from 1 p.m, Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Affected Area: The mountains of northern Utah and southeast Idaho including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and the western Uinta Mountains.

Avalanche Danger: The avalanche danger for the warning area is high. A high avalanche danger exists in the Uinta Mountains and the mountains north of I-80. As the storm progresses southward, there will be very dangerous conditions and a high avalanche danger will also develop in the mountains south of I-80.

Impacts: Heavy snow combined with strong winds are creating widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely or occurring. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information. This warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed.