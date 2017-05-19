USU To Pay About $173k In Student's Slackline Death

Utah State University will pay $172,500 to settle a lawsuit filed after a college student was killed when he hit a "slack line" rope tied between two trees while riding his bike.

Documents released by the university detail the settlement reached in the death of 24-year-old Eric Anderson, who died after hitting the balancing rope placed by other students in August 2013.

The university also agreed in the settlement to provide free safety cones to mark slack lines and show a safety advisement all incoming freshmen about slack line dangers.

Father Carvel Anderson said he and his wife filed the suit to bring about policy changes rather than collect damages.

USU spokesman Tim Vitale says officials are pleased to have reached a resolution in the case he called extremely tragic.