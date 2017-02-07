US-89 Through Logan Canyon Closed Until Wednesday Morning

The Utah Department of Transportation advises motorists that US-89 through Logan Canyon will be closed to all through travel until tomorrow morning, February 8. The highway through the canyon was closed to through travel today by three avalanches which occurred in an area known locally as "The Dugway," between milepost 375 and 376. Winter weather, winds and the potential for additional slides are hampering the removal efforts. Avalanche specialists from the Utah Avalanche Center and UDOT will evaluate conditions at the site again in the morning to determine when US-89 can be reopened to traffic. In the meantime, motorists should consider using I-80/I-84 via Evanston, Wyoming or Idaho state Road 36 via Preston, ID, as alternate routes around this closure.