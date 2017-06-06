Three Dead And Two Wounded In Sandy Shooting

UPDATE:

The shooter is numbered among those who are dead.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three people are dead and two are in the hospital after police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on a street in Sandy. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 8600 S. 2400 E. — a few blocks away from Brookwood Elementary School.

Sgt. Jason Neilson said detectives are investigating the scene and questioning eyewitnesses. He did not provide the ages of the victims but said one of the hospitalized victims is in critical condition. Neilson said there is no suspect at this time and he believes there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community. More details will be added when made available.