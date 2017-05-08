Teen In Turner Case To Be Tried As Adult

One of two Utah teens charged with plotting to shoot and kill 14-year-old Deserae Turner will be tried as an adult.

First District Juvenile Court Judge Angela F. Fonnesbeck wished the 16-year-old well as she left the courtroom Monday morning. His case has been transferred to the adult court, with a hearing there scheduled for Thursday, May 11.

When commenting on her decision, Judge Fonnesbeck said the defendant failed to prove that his role in the plot was not premeditated. She said evidence indicating the boy had carried a knife to the scene with the intent to kill, and removed a backpack from the girl after she had been shot gave her reason to believe that his acts were heinous and aggravated.

The boy’s attorney, Shannon Demler, will represent him in district court and is likely to use testimony from psychologist who say the defendant suffers from a mental delay with characteristics of ADHD. This, Demler says, could explain why his client was there on that day in February when his friend tried to killer Turner.

The second teen, the accused gunman, goes before Judge Fonnesback Monday afternoon for a transfer hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult.