The Supreme Court, Political Division And Electorial Reforms On Thursday's Access Utah

One prominent theme of the recent election was a refrain that our political system is broken. The preferred fix of many Trump voters came in the person of now-President Trump. Others (including some UPR listeners) are prescribing such reforms as abolishing the Electoral College, instituting term limits, and changing the redistricting process.

On Thursday’s Access Utah, by listener request, we’ll talk about proposed political reforms. We’ll also talk about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and the potential looming confirmation fight ahead.

Our guests will include Paul G. Cassell, Ronald N. Boyce Presidential Professor of Criminal Law and University Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Utah; Michael Lyons, Associate Professor of Political Science at Utah State University.