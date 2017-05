On May 10 1869, Union and Central Pacific Railroads joined their rails at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory and forged the destiny of a nation. At that time, two steam engines marked the monument with a loud thrust of steam and blowing of engine whistles.

In his final report for Utah Public Radio, Evan Hall tells us that for him, doing a story about one of the last operating steam engines is the perfect way for him to begin his journey in journalism outside of Utah.