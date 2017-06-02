State Audit of Acoholic Beverages and More on Friday's Behind the Headlines

A state audit of the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows millions of dollars in reporting errors. Two candidates looking to jump in to the 3rd district congressional race are rejected by the state. And Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder takes a job as Moab's police chief. On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kathy Stephenson and Brian Maffly, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

