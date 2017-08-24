Startup Site Seeks To Connect Last-minute Travelers To Private Campsites

By Dennis Stock 56 minutes ago

Credit Hipcamp

The National Parks Service celebrates 101 years as an organization Friday. The NPS manages 78 of the country's national monuments, along with 58 parks. Visitation at these parks and monuments is up, and so is the interest in finding unique ways to house travelers. 

In the year 1920, there were 1 million recreational visits to NPS parks across the nation. That number has skyrocketed to 307 million visits in 2015, nearly the entire population of the U.S.

Summer is a popular time to tour national parks, including the nation’s fifth most popular park, Utah’s Zion National Park with 4 million yearly visitors.

“I think getting outside is really important and provides a really important way for people to restore and recharge,” said Alyssa Ravasio, CEO of the website Hipcamp, which connects travelers to private and public campsites. Rovasio said the popularity of national parks can make it difficult to find a place to stay.

“When I started planning my own camping trips, I felt so frustrated at how difficult it was to find a spot; so many of the campgrounds book up six months in advance,” she said.

Rovasio says the solution to the campsite shortage was reaching out to private families and businesses who can offer their land to camp on through Hipcamp.

“We started working with private land owners two summers ago to unlock access to entirely new places to camp,” she said. “These can be big nature preserves, ranches or farms; it really runs a big gamut of what we’re working with here.”

Hipcamp has sites all over the U.S., and even offers locations around Utah’s five national parks.

Tags: 
Hipcamp
national parks
Camping
Private Campsites
Dennis Stock

Related Content

Legislature Is Assessing Risk, Options In The Face Of A Possible Government Shutdown

By Dennis Stock Aug 21, 2017
www.flickr.com/photos/utahreps

Increased polarization in Congress is concerning some Utah lawmakers about a possible federal shutdown.

Congress is now in August recess and has not yet passed a budget for the next fiscal year. That task, along with raising the debt ceiling, has some Utah lawmakers worried about an impending government shutdown.

As The Moon Blocks The Sun, Traffic Is Expected To Block Major Utah Roads

By Dennis Stock Aug 18, 2017
Orem City

As thousands scramble north to view Monday’s cosmic event, travelers on major Utah highways are predicted to face heavy traffic.

Crossing Borders: "Take Charge," How Mickey Ibarra Went From Foster Child To National Role Model

By Dennis Stock Aug 15, 2017
Latino Leaders Network

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Mickey Ibarra founded the Latino Leaders Network to encourage and support Latino youth in making a difference; in their own lives as well is in the community. 

Raised in foster care as a child, Ibarra went on to a distinguished career in government and politics -- including a position in the Clinton White House.

While State Legislature Talks Taxes, American Policy Group Lists 'Wasteful Spending'

By Dennis Stock Aug 7, 2017
americansforprosperity.org

After compiling a list of taxpayer-funded projects, an American policy group asks Utah lawmakers to reconsider whether certain items should be publicly funded.