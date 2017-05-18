Spring Snow Damages Logan Trees

Logan City's forestry crew is working to remove fallen trees from public sidewalks and city parks following Wednesday’s snow storm. Beginning Thursday residents can dispose of damaged trees through a city system.

City employees have removed hanging branches that have the potential to fall on city sidewalks and other public places. Work is underway today to clear branches that have fallen from trees.

Logan City Conservation Coordinator Emily Malik says it could take several days to clean up following the storm. According to the National Weather Service 4.5 inches of snow fell in Logan Tuesday night.

Between now and Tuesday, May 30, Logan residents can dispose of fallen branches free of charge by taking them to the Logan City Green Waste Facility.

Green waste dumpsters have been set up throughout Logan City to provide a place for tree debris. The dumpsters can be accessed through Tuesday at the pull-out on Canyon Road and at the Lundstrom, Adams, and Hyrum Gibbons Mt. Logan Parks.

Malik encourages residents who need help removing damaged to contact the city directly.