Solar Eclipse Campsite Raising Money For Cancer Research

By AP 7 minutes ago

A Utah family is capitalizing on the large number of solar eclipse chasers by setting up a campsite in Idaho to raise money for cancer treatment.

The Ahlstrom family is conducting the fundraiser for research for a cure for multiple myeloma at their Rexburg, Idaho campsite on Monday. Jenny Ahlstrom of Sandy was diagnosed with the rare terminal blood cancer seven years ago. She started two foundations which have raised about $477,000 so far. She hoping the campsite will bring her to her $500,000 goal.

Ahlstrom's husband and children helped her organize and advertise the campsite. RV sites and tent sites for the full weekend went for $250 and $200. Monday-only tent and RV sites were listed for $50.

