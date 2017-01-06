Social Media Used By City Workers To Warn Of Snow Play Dangers

City officials in Northern Utah are using social media to remind parents about the dangers of outdoor play in winter weather.

Concerns that snow could collapse on children burrowing into the plowed banks, especially along roadways, has community and church leaders warning parents to remind children that piled snow along sidewalks could make it difficult for drivers to see pedestrians, especially young children crossing streets.

Snow removal crews continue to plow and push snow Friday after several feet of the white stuff fell this week. Road crew managers throughout the state are concerned the high banks could make it difficult for workers to see anyone who might be playing in the snow.