Snowmelt Sending Flood Water Into Northern Utah Homes

Weather officials are warning of warm weather causing rapid snowmelt and flooding in some parts of Utah, including a shoreline community on Bear Lake.

A canal breach in Garden City early Friday morning flooded several homes and a highway. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in the area near the Idaho border.

homeowners outside of nearby Logan also woke up to flooded basements and motorists found water pooled on nearby roads.

Authorities are also keeping a close eye on Hyrum Dam in Cache County following a break at a rural dam in Nevada on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, extra water flowing into the sewer system is sending sewage into basements in 20 homes in Farr West, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.