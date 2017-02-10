Related Program: 
Behind the Headlines

Shrinking The Grand Staircase Escalante Monument On This Week's Behind The Headlines

By Roger McDonough 13 minutes ago

Credit sierraclub.org

Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz addresses Pres. Donald Trump's travel ban with leaders of Utah's Islamic community. Both the State House and Senate pass a resolution to shrink the Grand Staircase Escalante Monument. Organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show consider leaving Utah due to the state's policies on public lands. And the Utah House advances a bill to expand medical cannabis research.