Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz addresses Pres. Donald Trump's travel ban with leaders of Utah's Islamic community. Both the State House and Senate pass a resolution to shrink the Grand Staircase Escalante Monument. Organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show consider leaving Utah due to the state's policies on public lands. And the Utah House advances a bill to expand medical cannabis research.
Shrinking The Grand Staircase Escalante Monument On This Week's Behind The Headlines
By Roger McDonough • 13 minutes ago