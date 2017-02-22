Shootings In Ogden And Roy Leave Two People Dead

One person is dead and another in custody after Ogden Police officers opened fire Tuesday night during a burglary investigation that happened in a parking garage of a popular part of downtown Ogden.

Surrounded by eateries and night clubs, two suspects prowled around vehicles parked in the garage at 313 East and 23rd street. According to a written statement from police, an officer approached the suspects just before midnight Tuesday.

The two ran away. A backup officer responded to the scene as one of the suspects pointed a handgun. Officers shot the man who died at the scene. The other suspect was taken into custody.

The names of the officers involved in the case have not been released but police say they were wearing body cameras. Per protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative leave as the Weber County Attorney's Office investigates the shooting. Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.

An officer-involved shooting in Roy late Tuesday night has left one man dead.

Detectives say two police officers responded to a "trespass in progress" at a Texaco gas station on 4395 South and 1900 West in Roy. Shortly after they arrived around 10 p.m., shots were fired, killing the suspect.