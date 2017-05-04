Shakespeare Festival Co-Director Leaving Cedar City Organization

The Utah Shakespeare Festival has announced the resignation of one of the organization’s artistic directors.

Co-artistic Director David Ivers is leaving to take a position with another theatrical company.

USF’s Josh Stavros is representing the festival in expressing appreciation for Ivers’ contribution over the years.

“We are grateful for David’s passion and energy and being one of our artistic directors these last few years, Stavros said. We are thrilled for his future opportunities, for him and his family. We’ll miss him but we are mostly just so grateful for his hard work, dedication and passion.”

Ivers’ former co-artistic director, Brian Vaughn will continue as artistic director at the festival.