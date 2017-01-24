Revisiting Pulitzer Prize Winner Gregory Pardlo on Tuesday's Access Utah

From Epicurus to Sam Cooke, the Daily News to Roots, Gregory Pardlo’s collection “Digest” draws from the present and the past to form an intellectual, American identity. In poems that forge their own styles and strategies, we experience dialogues between the written word and other art forms. Within this dialogue we hear Ben Jonson, we meet police K-9s, and we find children negotiating a sense of the world through a father’s eyes and through their own.

Gregory Pardlo's ​collection​ “Digest” (Four Way Books) won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. “Digest”​ was also shortlisted for the​ 2015 NAACP Image Award and was a finalist for the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award. His other honors​ include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York Foundation for the Arts; his first collection “Totem” was selected by Brenda Hillman for the APR/Honickman Prize in 2007. He is also the author of “Air Traffic,” a memoir in essays forthcoming from Knopf. Pardlo joins the faculty of the M.F.A. program in creative writing at Rutgers University-Camden in the fall of 2016. He lives with his family in Brooklyn.

