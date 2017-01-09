Revisiting A Conversation With Rita Mereno On Monday's Access Utah

Today we revisit our conversation from October with Rita Moreno:

Rita Moreno is one of few people to hold the awards "Grand Slam" -- Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony. In her twenties, after her Oscar win for "West Side Story," she didn't work in Hollywood again for seven years, because she refused stereotyped roles. She's see as a trailblazer. At 83, she continues to have well-deserved success in her storied career.

Her first Spanish-language album "Una Vez Maz," produced by Emilio Estefan, is out. She's the voice of Abuelita on the children's television series "Nina's World." And she is co-starring in the Netflix reboot of Norman Lear’s sitcom “One Day at a Time.”

Rita Moreno spoke at the USU Caine College of the Arts Dean's Convocation in October at Utah State University. She performs concerts across the country and often appears as a guest artist with symphony orchestras.