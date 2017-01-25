Revisiting A Conversation With Meg Little Reilly And "We Are Unprepared" On Wednesday's Access Utah

Ash and Pia move from hipster Brooklyn to rustic Vermont in search of a more authentic life. But just months after settling in, the forecast of a superstorm disrupts their dream. Fear of an impending disaster splits their tight-knit community and exposes the cracks in their marriage. Where Isole was once a place of old farm families, rednecks and transplants, it now divides into paranoid preppers, religious fanatics and government tools, each at odds about what course to take.

The publisher (MIRA Books) describes the new novel “We Are Unprepared” as “an emotional journey, a terrifying glimpse into the human costs of our changing earth and, ultimately, a cautionary tale of survival and the human spirit” The author, Meg Little Reilly, says her novel is “in equal parts, a small gesture of activism, and a love letter to the woods [she] grew up in.”

Meg Little Reilly is a former treasury spokesperson under President Obama, deputy communications director for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), communicator for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and producer for Vermont Public Radio. A native of Vermont, she is a UVM graduate with deep ties around the state. She currently lives in Boston with her husband and two daughters.