Related Program: 
Access Utah

Revisiting A Conversation With Graham Moore And "The Last Days of Night"

By 12 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Access Utah

Credit bookcellarnic.com

  New York, 1888. The miracle of electric light is in its infancy. Thomas Edison has won the race to the patent office and is suing his only remaining rival, George Westinghouse, for the unheard of sum of one billion dollars. To defend himself, Westinghouse makes a surprising choice in his attorney: He hires an untested twenty-six-year-old fresh out of Columbia Law School named Paul Cravath.


The task facing Cravath is beyond daunting. Edison proves to be a formidable, wily, and dangerous opponent. Yet this young, unknown attorney shares with his famous opponent a compulsion to win at all costs. How will he do it? As he takes greater and greater risks, he’ll find that everyone in his path is playing their own game, and no one is quite who they seem.

Graham Moore’s new novel, “The Last Days of Night,” is based on actual events. It’s about the nature of genius, the cost of ambition, and the battle to electrify America.

Graham Moore is a New York Times bestselling novelist (“The Sherlockian”) and Academy Award-winning screenwriter. His screenplay for THE IMITATION GAME won the Academy Award and WGA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2015 and was nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

Tags: 
Access Utah

Related Content

What's in a Name? on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Nov 2, 2016
http://www.moncleronlineshop.net/#from=https://www.google.com/

 

   What’s in a name? Today we’ll explore that question. We’re asking you: What do you think of your name? What was your thought process in naming your children? Are there names that are passed down in your family? Have you ever wanted to change your name? Did you? What’s the most unusual or distinctive name you’ve encountered? How does your name affect you? How do you think your name is perceived?

Revisiting Julie Berry and "The Passion of Dolssa" on Monday's Access Utah

By Nov 21, 2016
Viking Books

Julie Berry was inspired to write her new historical novel, “The Passion of Dolssa,” while listening to a college lecture she found online about medieval France. Fascinated, Berry began a two-year dive into research on the era, learning about the lives of several medieval female mystics like Clare of Assisi, Marguerite Porete, and Catherine of Siena, women who rejected marriage, almost unheard of at the time, and bucked the authority of the church with their own religious visions. “The Passion of Dolssa” is set during the 13th Century in southern France (the area now known as Provence), in the aftermath of the Albigensian Crusade.


Election 2016 - Opportunities and Challenges for a New Era on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Jan 31, 2017
http://www.ictsd.org/bridges-news/bridges-africa/news/us-election-world-prepares-for-new-era-following-surprise-trump-win

Faculty of CHaSS present a Panel Discussion: Election 2016 – Opportunities and Challenges for a New Era. Wednesday, February 1 at 4:00 PM, Merrill Cazier Library, room 101. Listen to a lively panel discussion with faculty members from throughout CHaSS: Debra Jenson, Journalism and Communication; Jason Gilmore, Languages, Philosophy and Communication Study; Anna Pechenkina and Damon Cann, Political Science; and Lawrence Culver, History.  Today on Access Utah Jason Gilmore and Lawrence Culver join us in studio to discuss.