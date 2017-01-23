Rep. Val Potter Hopes To Work On Utah's Air Quality

Rep. Val Potter spoke with Access Utah host Tom Williams during the opening day of the Utah Legislature at the State Capital today.

Many lawmakers spoke today about their concern for public education. Potter says it’s one of his biggest priorities.

“There’s thousands--tens of thousands of new students coming into the system. And we’ve got to make sure that we have additional money to fund the new students that are coming in and then the continual need for more money for education," Potter says. "That’s a big one.”

Potter says he doesn’t have all the answers on the first day of the session. He says he plans to work with the state to make differences in Utah’s air quality. Three years ago, he was part of the push to require emissions testing in Cache County.

“I don’t have all the answers on the environment, on air quality and what the long term plan is there. But I’m certainly willing to look at some of the issues and take them seriously, like we did in Cache County," Potter says. "I think we did the right thing at the right time.”