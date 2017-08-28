Rep. Rob Bishop Says 2018 Re-election Bid Will Be His Last

U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop says his 2018 re-election bid will be his last.

Bishop made the pledge not to seek another two-year term in the U.S. House on Friday while he held a town hall meeting in Layton.

The eight-term Republican congressman from Brigham City said he'd leave after 2020, completing six years as the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Bishop is a former state lawmaker, state Republican Party chairman and high school teacher.

He represents Utah's 1st Congressional District, which includes the northernmost parts of Utah, including Ogden and Logan.