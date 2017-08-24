Refugee/Immigrant Education Center Seeing An Increase Of Need For Its Services

By Nicole Heaps 48 minutes ago
  • Nicole Heaps

The English Language Center in Logan has recently seen a 20% increase of students, mainly refugees, and its resources are growing thin.

“We started this English Language Center because we have a real love for the people in our valley who need this type of education," said Katie Jensen, the co-founder of the center. Jensen was teaching English as a second language at an applied technology school before transferring to the ELC.

“The mission for the English Language Center is to provide English classes and basic life-skills classes for immigrants, including newly arriving refugees," Jensen said. "And it is to treat everyone with dignity and love and respect.”

The nonprofit center offers classes for students 18 years or older, and is able to operate through donations from the public and philanthropic grants. Students are only required to pay a $25 fee for a 10-week quarter. The recent student growth has called for an extra $60,000 in funding in order to provide for teacher salaries and supplies, building expenses and textbooks.

The population increase is due to JBS Beef Plant, a meat packing plant that is recruiting refugees to work in Cache Valley.

“As I go out in the community and I see these refugees working and making money for themselves and their family and I know that they came to ELC to gain those skills," Jensen said, "that’s what self-sufficiency means, it not only benefits that person, it benefits our whole community.”

Tags: 
Nicole Heaps
Arts and Culture
Immigrants and Refugees
Refugees
Nonprofit

Related Content

Salt Lake To Host USA Fencing Competition

By Nicole Heaps Jul 5, 2017
google.com

The USA Fencing Championship, the largest of its kind, is being held in Salt Lake City for the first time July 1 - 10 at the Salt Palace.

Artists Asked To Submit Work For New SLC Office Building

By Nicole Heaps Jun 2, 2017
Jim Glenn

Artist applications are currently being accepted for the creation of art in public spaces at the new Department of Environmental Quality Technical Support Center in Salt Lake City, a building used for storage and laboratory work for the department.

Numbers Are Proving That The Arts Are Benefiting The Community

By Nicole Heaps Jul 27, 2017
UPR.org

One of the first buildings constructed in Logan was a performance hall, a place where people could gather after work and chores to enjoy family style entertainment and boost the economy.  According to the director of The Cache Valley Center of Arts, Wendi Hassan, that tradition continues today.  

And she has the numbers to prove it.

Easily Accessed Digital Pioneer Portraits Coming Soon

By Nicole Heaps Aug 2, 2017
Nicole Heaps

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers museum, located on Logan's Main Street, has showcased pioneer artifacts and portraits since 1928. It's currently working on digitizing their portrait collection, making it accessible online making it easier for people to find their ancestors.

VidAngel Reaffirms Commitment To Third-Party Content Filtering Services

By Alyssa Robinson Aug 4, 2017
familyheritagealliance.org

A local company is engaged in a legal battle for private individuals to be able to use services to edit and sensor third party media.