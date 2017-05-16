Race For Utah GOP Chairman Centers On Election Law Fight

Utah GOP chairman James Evans is up for re-election this weekend as his party's leader, but he's facing two challengers unhappy with the way he waged a legal battle with the state over a law changing how political parties nominate candidates.

Evans, Davis County GOP chair Rob Anderson and party Vice-Chair Phill Wright will face off at the party's annual convention Saturday.

Anderson said that Republicans should drop a lawsuit over the law, but Wright says the GOP should have been more aggressive in fighting off the law's changes imposed by the party's "left fringe."

The law passed in 2014 allows candidates to skip the party's caucus and convention system, where they'd compete before core party members, and instead run in a primary election where a broader, more moderate group of voters weigh in.