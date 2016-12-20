Quick Response By Firefighters Minimizes Damage To Cedar City Business

Quick response by Cedar City Fire Department minimized damage to a Cedar City business Monday.

Fire personnel responded to a report of flames rising from the roof of D&P performance, an ATV and snowmobile sales and repair business at the corner of Center Street and 100 East.

Sgt Clint Pollack is with Cedar City Police Department.

“Dispatch advised that there was a structure fully on fire at the point we responded – there was visible flames coming out of the building,” said Sgt. Clint Pollack of the Cedar City Police Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the east wing of the “l”-shaped building, sparing the product on the showroom floor.

“Yeah, the shop was close for the day and didn’t appear that there was anyone in there at the time,” said Pollack.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.