Related Program: 
Access Utah

Pulitzer Prize Winner Nicholas Kristof on Tuesday's Access Utah

By 4 minutes ago

On this episode of Access Utah our guest is Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. The website for the Half the Sky Movement, founded by Mr. Kristof and his wife Cheryl WuDunn, says: “The central moral challenge of our time is reaching a tipping point. Just as slavery was the defining struggle of the 19th century and totalitarianism of the 20th, the fight to end the oppression of women and girls worldwide defines our current century.” We’ll talk about this and some of the individuals profiled in their book “A Path Appears,” who are effecting positive change. We’ll also talk about President Trump, journalism in our new era, fake news, Women’s Marches, and the dangers of echo chambers on campus.

Credit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicholas_Kristof

Nicholas Kristof visited Utah State University on Thursday for an event titled “Sex, Gender, Politics: A Conversation with Nicholas D. Kristof” presented by The Caine College of the Arts in collaboration with the Center for Women & Gender.

Tags: 
Access Utah

Related Content

What Are You Reading? -Children's Book Edition on Thursday's Access Utah

By Feb 9, 2017
http://www.communityhealthstrategies.com/

From time to time we gather as a UPR community to compile a book list. On the next Access Utah we’re going to concentrate on Children’s Books. What are you reading to your kids? What are your children reading? What’s your favorite children’s book of all time? How about a new title or something you’ve just discovered that you’d like to share with us?

Florence Williams And "The Nature Fix" on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Feb 7, 2017
W. W. Norton & Company

In an era when humans spend much of their time indoors staring at the dim glow of a screen, many of us have forgotten the simple pleasure of a stroll through a wooded glen, a hike up a secluded mountain path, or a nap in the grass. Williams muses, many of us have a dog or go to the beach occasionally. But is that enough?

Revisiting A Conversation With Graham Moore And "The Last Days of Night"

By Feb 6, 2017
bookcellarnic.com

  New York, 1888. The miracle of electric light is in its infancy. Thomas Edison has won the race to the patent office and is suing his only remaining rival, George Westinghouse, for the unheard of sum of one billion dollars. To defend himself, Westinghouse makes a surprising choice in his attorney: He hires an untested twenty-six-year-old fresh out of Columbia Law School named Paul Cravath.