Pulitzer Prize Winner Nicholas Kristof on Tuesday's Access Utah

On this episode of Access Utah our guest is Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. The website for the Half the Sky Movement, founded by Mr. Kristof and his wife Cheryl WuDunn, says: “The central moral challenge of our time is reaching a tipping point. Just as slavery was the defining struggle of the 19th century and totalitarianism of the 20th, the fight to end the oppression of women and girls worldwide defines our current century.” We’ll talk about this and some of the individuals profiled in their book “A Path Appears,” who are effecting positive change. We’ll also talk about President Trump, journalism in our new era, fake news, Women’s Marches, and the dangers of echo chambers on campus.

Nicholas Kristof visited Utah State University on Thursday for an event titled “Sex, Gender, Politics: A Conversation with Nicholas D. Kristof” presented by The Caine College of the Arts in collaboration with the Center for Women & Gender.