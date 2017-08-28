Public Lands, Native Rights And The Antiquities Act on Monday's Access Utah

Related Program: 
Experts speculate the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument will be one of at least three monuments Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to recommend shrinking in the coming weeks.
Credit Center for American Progress

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has completed the review of national monuments mandated by President Trump. He has not released his recommendations. The New York Times is reporting that those recommendations include reducing the size of 4 national monuments, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah. Reports are that Secretary Zinke may recommend a drastic reduction in size for Bears Ears.

His interim recommendations on Bears Ears included reducing the size of the monument and seeking congressional approval authorizing tribal co-management and designation of areas that fall outside the revised monument as national conservation or recreation areas.

Supporters of the existing monuments say that public lands create jobs and protect America's cultural and historic legacy. Opponents say that monuments are too big and are impairing the area’s economy.

Today's guests include:

Writer, educator, photographer and conservationist Stephen Trimble

John Ruple, Associate Research Professor at the Wallace Stegner Center for Land, Resources and the Environment at the University of Utah

Matthew Campbell, Staff Attorney at the Native American Rights Fund

Ethel Branch, Attorney General of the Navajo Nation

The Ins and Outs of Zinke's Bears Ears Recommendation on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Jun 13, 2017
The Salt Lake Tribune

 

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has released his interim report on Bears Ears National Monument.

His recommendations include reducing the size of the monument and seeking congressional approval authorizing tribal co-management of the monument and designation of areas that fall outside the revised monument as national conservation or recreation areas. Sec. Zinke has extended the public comment period to July 10.

President Trump Orders Review Of Utah Monuments

By Dennis Stock Apr 26, 2017
doi.gov

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to review twenty years of presidential monument designations on Wednesday. 

The Interior Department's review will include all designations larger than 100,000 acres made since 1996, including the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears National Monument and the 1.9 million acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Who Will Handle Bears Ears Shrinkage?

By Dennis Stock Jun 14, 2017
nps.gov

In a report Monday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposed downsizing the Bears Ears National Monument. 

In the language of the original 1906 Antiquities Act, Sec. Zinke’s report notes there are "objects of historic or scientific interest” within Bears Ears, but recommends shrinking its boundaries to "the smallest area compatible" with their preservation. The report did not detail how the monument should be shrunk.

Navajo, Ute, Hopi Tribal Leaders Fight To Have A Voice In Bears Ears Management

By Jan 25, 2017
Jon Kovash

We were a stones throw from the Arizona border. Hundreds of mostly Navajos and Utes, from Utah and the Four Corners, traveled long miles in sudden winter conditions, to gather at the well-heated Monument Valley Welcome Center. Residents of remote desert chapters mingled with the highest ranks of elected leadership from the Navajo Nation and the Utah Dine Bikeyah, and a smattering of sympathetic activists from regional environmental groups. 