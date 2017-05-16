Provo River Flood Warning Extended To Friday; Wasatch Snow

A spring snowstorm is headed for the mountains of northern Utah and a flood warning has been extended for the Provo River northeast of Orem and Provo.

The National Weather Service says the river will remain at or near flood stage below the Deer Creek Reservoir through at least Friday morning.

That's due to increased releases from the reservoir to make space for runoff from the spring snow melting.

The service says several new housing developments along the river may experience flooding on their property and water in basements.

A cold front moving into the area will bring valley rain and heavy snow in the mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Little snow is expected on the valley floors, but 3 to 6 inches is possible in upper elevations with as much as a foot on top of the Wasatch range.