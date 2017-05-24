Police: 800-Pound Bronze Statue Of Mormon Leaders Stolen

Authorities say they are searching for the four people who are suspected of stealing an 800-pound bronze statue depicting two Mormon leaders.

Police say that surveillance video shows four people using a flatbed trailer attached to an SUV early Tuesday morning to move the statue from its temporary location.

The statue depicts The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders Joseph Smith and Brigham Young having a discussion on a bench. It could be worth as much as $125,000.

The statue was created for a private client by artists at the Young Fine Art Studio in Salt Lake City.

Authorities say they are worried that the people who stole the art may cut it up to sell to a scrap metal yard.