Park City Becomes 1st Utah City To Ban Plastic Bags

The mountain ski town of Park City recently became the first Utah city to ban plastic bags.

The Park City council voted unanimously last week to enact the ban.

Starting in June, the three large grocery stores in town won't be able to have the razor thin plastic bags commonly used, which supporters say will help cut down on trash in the community and reduce recycling equipment jams.

The city has been mulling such a ban since 2008.

Park City now joins 230 municipalities across the country that have approved a ban on plastic bags.

The three stores subjected to the ban say they'll comply but feel unfairly targeted.

Local shoppers and environmentalists say this is the right thing to do for the community.