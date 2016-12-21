Over Half Of Utah Residents Optimistic About Trump

Listen to the full story here.

Over 50 percent of Utah residents said they feel optimistic about the next four years under Donald Trump, according to a recent Utah Policy poll.

The survey asked registered Utah voters “How would you describe your feelings about the incoming President Trump administration?” 24 percent of respondents said they feel “very optimistic.” 35 percent said they feel “somewhat optimistic.”

40 percent of Utahns feel either “very” or “somewhat pessimistic” about a Donald Trump presidency. The remaining two percent didn’t have an opinion. The survey results were highly partisan. 90 percent of Utah Democrats say they’re pessimistic about Trump’s presidency. 82 percent of Utah Republicans said they are optimistic.