Optometrists Warn Of Eye Damage While Viewing The Eclipse

By Julie Kelso 10 minutes ago

In Rigby, Idaho at exactly 11:32 a.m. next Monday, the shadow of the moon will completely block the sun resulting in a total eclipse for three minutes.

Optometrist Michael Conklin said the event has increased the likelihood people will look directly at the sun.

“It’s drawing people’s attention to look directly at it and that’s when the intensity of the light is so severe that it can burn a hole in your retina. Squinting directly at the sun, or looking at it with sunglasses, if you were to look directly at the fireball itself, you would get the same retinal damage as looking directly at the eclipse.”

While solar eclipses occur across the globe every year, the Great American Eclipse will track a path of totality from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. However, most of the nation will only experience a partial eclipse.

“I’ve certainly seen many people in my practice with these burn holes in their retina from looking at the eclipse at different parts of the country or across the world. They happen to encounter it not in the path of totality, where you get a total eclipse, but where you get a partial eclipse.  They look up at it with the naked eye long enough to burn their retina” said Dr. Conklin.

Make sure you've purchased eclipse glasses approved by the International Organization of Standardization or ISO. Counterfeit producers can easily copy the ISO compliance logo and print it on defective glasses. Visit the American Astronomical Society (AAS) website for a list of reputable vendors and other safety information.

Tags: 
August 2017 Total Eclipse
Eclipse glasses
Fake Eclipse Glasses
Julie Kelso

Related Content

As The Moon Blocks The Sun, Traffic Is Expected To Block Major Utah Roads

By Dennis Stock 3 minutes ago
Orem City

As thousands scramble north to view Monday’s cosmic event, travelers on major Utah highways are predicted to face heavy traffic.

Use Of Opioids Is A Growing Trend Among Young Teens

By Hailey Hendricks 20 hours ago
prescription-drug.addictionblog.org

A new study found the death rate from drug overdoses among older U.S. teens has jumped 19 percent in one year and health officials are seeing a growing trend for opioid addiction in this age group.

Home Ownership At Lowest Level In Nearly Two Decades

By editor Nov 11, 2013

Transcript

CELESTE HEADLEE, HOST:

Let's focus on the state of the housing market next, where there have been mixed signals lately. It's been reported that we've had a rip-roaring recovery in real estate accompanied by a long stretch of record-low mortgage interest rates. Housing prices are up and new home supply seems tight across the map. But on the other hand, analysts say this isn't all good news for would-be homeowners. Joining us to talk about what's going on in housing Roben Farzad, contributor to Bloomsburg BusinessWeek. Welcome, Roben.

'They're Built On Love': Raising Children With Williams Syndrome

By Rhesa Ledbetter 20 hours ago

Utah Public Radio’s Morning Edition host Kerry Bringhurst shared with me an experience she had as a mother of a son with special needs. She unexpectedly met another mother with a daughter who has the same rare developmental disorder known as Williams syndrome. As Kerry told her story, I couldn’t help but want to learn more about the syndrome and get to know the children their parents describe as being “built on love.”