Operation Rio Grande, Special Election Results and Lead on This Week's Behind the Headlines

By Spencer Hulsey 40 minutes ago

Credit Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune

The efforts of Operation Rio Grande result in the arrests of 87 people within the homeless community on its first day in action, but the ACLU of Utah calls the strategy "business as usual." Provo Mayor John Curtis clinches the Republican nomination in Utah's Third Congressional District, but Chris Herrod, the runner up, refuses to concede. And elevated levels of lead in some Utah schools' drinking water has prompted a request for tests of the metal in public schools statewide.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Emma Penrod and Matt Piper; movie critic Sean P. Means; and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

Tags: 
Behind the Headlines
Operation Rio Grande
Third Congressional District
Chris Herrod
John Curtis
Special Election
Lead Contamination
Drinking Water
Utah schools

Related Content

Utah County To Free Up Beds For Salt Lake County Inmates, And More On Friday's Behind The Headlines

By Spencer Hulsey Aug 11, 2017

  Utah County has agreed to free up 128 beds for Salt Lake County inmates, a decision that state, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County officials hope will help address issues of lawlessness in downtown Salt Lake's Rio Grande area. The ACLU of Utah warns Utah lawmakers that blocking their constituents on social media is a violation of constituents' First Amendment rights. And an LDS general authority is excommunicated from The Church. 

State Leader's Plans to Help the Homeless and More on Friday's Behind The Headlines

By Spencer Hulsey Jul 28, 2017

 State leaders announce their new plan to combat homelessness, though many of the details remain unknown to the public. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch disagrees with Pres. Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military. And Gov. Gary Herbert endorses Provo Mayor John Curtis before the Third Congressional District primary. 

  

  