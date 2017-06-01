Net Neutrality with Jonathan Choate & Jason Williams on Wednesday's Access Utah

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is preparing a ruling to roll back net neutrality rules enacted under President Obama, to, in part, spur innovation and investment. President Obama demanded that the FCC reclassify the Internet as a public utility under Title II of the Telecommunications Act. He wanted rules to ensure “that neither the cable company nor the phone company [would] be able to act as a gatekeeper, restricting what you can do or see online."

What do you think? Should we prioritize an open internet? Would loosening of the rules lead to some customers getting stuck in a "slow lane" or the blocking of some content? Should ISPs be thought of and regulated like utilities?

Jonathan Choate from SD7 Technology Group in Logan. Jason Williams with FOZ Technology Solutions in Logan.