National Monument Recommendations, Operation Rio Grande, and More On Friday's Behind The Headlines

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommends boundary adjustments to some national monuments, but he doesn't suggest eliminating them altogether. Operation Rio Grande's efforts to curb crime near the downtown homeless shelter could take two years. And Rep. Chris Stewart has his eyes on Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat in 2018 -- if Hatch chooses not to run for re-election.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer Michelle Quist Mumford join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

