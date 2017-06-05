Mormons Launch First-Ever Survey To Gauge Missionary Safety

The Mormon church for the first time ever is sending out a survey to the religion's 62,000 missionaries to gauge safety conditions for young men and women serving proselytizing missions around the world.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Eric Hawkins said Monday that the online survey isn't being done because of one particular incident or decrease in missionary safety.

Hawkins says it is an attempt to determine conditions for missionaries amid a changing world landscape. Results from the confidential survey will be used to potentially modify safety guidelines or mission assignments.

Church figures show that one missionary has died this year. Four died in 2016 and six in 2015.

Men serve two-year missions, while women serve for 18 months.