Lyman Defense: Lack Of Evidence Could Mean Dropped Charges In Brian Head Case

A defense attorney is questioning charges filed in a massive Utah wildfire that destroyed 13 homes and cost some $40 million to fight.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports a lawyer for 61-year-old Robert Ray Lyman said following a Tuesday hearing that part of the case could be dropped for lack of evidence. Attorney Andrew Deiss didn't elaborate.

Prosecutor Scott Garrett, though, says he has solid evidence for the two misdemeanor charges including reckless burning.

Lyman is charged with two misdemeanor counts in the blaze that authorities have said was started by weed burning that got out of control near the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head.

Deiss says his client is a former high school basketball coach who has fully cooperated with the investigation.