LDS Church, Rock Climbers Reach Deal On Canyon Use

The Mormon church and a Utah rock climbing coalition have reached a formalized agreement that will allow climbers to continue using prime routes on church-owned land in the Little Cottonwood Canyon while implementing plans to better protect the land.

Climbers have long flocked to the area about a mile from a massive church vault, but the paths they use to reach prime routes are eroding and could degrade Little Cottonwood Creek.

Salt Lake Climbers Alliance Executive Director Julia Geisler says the new agreement will allow the group to do infrastructure improvements to reduce erosion.

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson was among the climbers who set the first routes on the granite in the canyon more than 50 years ago.